Jim Carney

James “Jim” Franklin Carney III, known to his friends and family as Jim, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the age of 51.

Jim was raised in Austin and settled in Aledo. He was a devoted husband and father. Jim loved his family and treasured spending every moment with them.

If you knew Jim, your life was instantly blessed and full of laughter. His genuine kindness and quick wit left everyone he encountered with a smile on their face. Jim loved Jesus and sharing the gospel with others.

Jim is preceded in death by his grandfather, James Franklin Carney Sr., and his grandmother, Alma Carney.

Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 15 years, Deborah Carney of Aledo; his two sons, Jacob and Jaxon; mother, Carol Weiser of Austin; father and stepmother, James and Kathe Carney of Virginia; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Tim Hawkinson; brother, Ryan Carney and Shaina (fiancé); brother and sister-in-law, Sean and Maia Carney; Uncle William Carney and wife, Tamra Peters; numerous nieces and nephews; the Brooks family; the Dalley family; and many friends.

The funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Church At The Crossing, 128 Elm Street, Aledo. Visitation is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Church at the Crossing.

The Community News

April 23, 2021