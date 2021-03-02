Venton Aubrey Kocurek passed away in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the age of 58.

Venton was was born on July 30, 1962, in Sealy, Texas, to Johnnie Edward Kocurek and Gladys Marie Gregory Kocurek. He has resided in Fort Worth since 2005.

Venton was a star athlete at Royal High School in Brookshire, Texas, playing baseball, football, tennis, and participating in their band. Following high school graduation in 1980, he went to Blinn College for one year and then attended Texas A&M University where he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in 1986.

He was a highly intelligent man and had an intense interest for space, constellations, and NASA, and would even print the Space Station schedule and would go outside to watch. He was a design engineer for 17 years with Lockheed Martin and knew which aircraft was flying above by strictly the sound alone. His job took him all over the world where he found his love for traveling.

Venton kept up his musical talent by playing the guitar and piano nearly every day. He enjoyed playing all kinds of music, but especially The Beatles’ songs. In addition to keeping up with his musical talent, he also kept up with his athleticism as an avid runner, and helped to coach kids and his own sons, who played soccer almost every day. He was a patient teacher, always supportive, and was a loyal, dedicated family man, and a proud father to sons Andrew and Zach. He was the rock and foundation of his family and always stayed passionate in all that he excelled in. He also loved gardening and found joy in working in the yard, pulling weeds on Saturday mornings. Venton had an intentionally goofy personality; he could always be found with a smile on his face and stayed energetic and full of life.

Above all, he was a loving man who loved his family greatly and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his sons, Andrew Kocurek of Fort Worth, Texas, and Zach Kocurek of Dallas, Texas; his fiancée, Shelley Bouck of Fort Worth, Texas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon Kocurek and Gina of Victoria, Texas, and Johnny Kocurek and Barbara of New Braunfels, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Miranda Hammerling and Roy of Beaumont, Texas; as well as other loving family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel in Katy, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Pattison Methodist Cemetery in Pattison, Texas, with Rev. Benjamin W. Lohmer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/donate; or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate.

Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net

The Community News

March 5, 2021