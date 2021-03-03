Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler passed away at the age of 82 on February 27, 2021, surrounded by his family and loving wife, Gail Fowler.

He was born June 5, 1938, to Mary Naomi Durrett-Evans, in Weatherford, Texas. He married Gail Williams-Fowler on June 23, 1990.

Larry is remembered and treasured as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his devoted wife Gail, and his children, Larry Fowler Jr (wife Melody) of Arlington; Dayna Fowler, of Aledo; and Larren Park (husband Lou) of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren Shea, Cameron, Brennan, and Landyn; and great-grandson Wilder.

He is preceded in death by his mother Mary and sister, Corda Rae Spiva.

Larry is also remembered as a true friend, a faithful servant, and an honored Texas lawman. However he was addressed, he was known of upstanding character and a true western gentlemen. He approached everyone with genuine hospitality, and every deed with integrity. He never resigned a task until it was completed to his satisfaction, and he never abandoned an opportunity to improve the life of another or his community.

Larry proudly served in the United States Navy working on jet aircraft aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS Intrepid for four years and received an honorable discharge.

In 1963, Larry began a life-long career in law enforcement. His moral standards and commitment to excellence quickly became the path of every law enforcement officer who served under him. He served at Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Weatherford Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, the Parker County District Attorney’s Office and was elected Parker County Sheriff in 2004, where he served until his untimely death.

He was born to serve his community and did so beyond the expectation of his constituents. He maintained an open door policy with the public and his employees.

Larry truly possessed a servant’s heart by dedicating his energy to numerous local charities and organizations, receiving several awards and recognitions for his service. He believed the strength of our community lies within the heart of its volunteers, and he practiced what he preached. He made certain his children and his employees followed suit, paving the way by example. His word was his oath, which reflected his ethic — tough yet compassionate. He directed others to the path less-traveled through his training. The results were always rewarding in knowing the correct path was taken, never jeopardizing integrity. He gave credit where it was due, and his compliments were always sincere and memorable.

During his tenure as Parker County sheriff, Larry helped establish many units, divisions and neighboring agency collaborations to broaden the sheriff’s office in new directions to improve law enforcement services to the citizens through multiple avenues.

To those who served under him, he leaves his legacy and traditions.

To his wife, Gail, his children and his family, he leaves a lifetime of unfailing love and cherished memories.

We love you, Sheriff Fowler. You will be forever etched in our hearts. Hang your hat high. You’ve taught us well. We will take it from here. Thank you, God, for lending him to us.

“… Well done thou good and faithful servant … enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 25:21

Visitation will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, at North Side Baptist Church, 910 N. Main Street in Weatherford. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at North Side Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County or the charity of your choice.

The Community News

March 5, 2021