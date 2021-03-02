Donna Young

Donna Marie Laird Young passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the age of 61.

Donna was born on December 17, 1959, in Fort Worth, to Van and Dolores Laird. She was an Aledo High School graduate of the class of 1978. She married the love of her life, Rick Young, on May 21, 1982 and they were married for 38 wonderful years.

Together they raised their two amazing sons, Garrett and Wyatt Young. She loved her family more than anything in this world.

Donna was an Aledo icon and was very involved in every aspect of the Aledo community. She attended church and bible studies regularly at the Parker County Cowboy Church. She loved Aledo Bearcat sports, but especially Bearcat football! She attended every single game that her two sons played from pee-wee all the way to state championships.

Donna was known as “Aunt Donna” to so many people and she will always be remembered that way. She wore a big beautiful smile everywhere she went and always greeted you with a warm hug. Donna never met a stranger and she made everyone feel like a part of the family. Donna will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her parents, Van and Dolores Laird; sister, Drinda Beckham; husband, Rick Young; two sons, Garrett Laird Young and Wyatt Beck Young; daughter-in-law, Shannon Klumpp; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Aledo Bearcat Football Stadium, 1000 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo.

Flowers and donations may be sent to White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave. Weatherford, Texas 76086. The burial will be at Aledo Cemetery following the service and is open to all family and friends.

The family asks that everyone wear bright, happy colors in remembrance of Donna.

The Community News

March 5, 2021