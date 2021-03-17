Dan Tollefson

Daniel “Dan” Lee Tollefson of Aledo passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Fort Worth at the age of 60. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.

Dan was born on August 16, 1960, in Horton, Kansas, to Kenneth D. and Sonja K. (Soyland) Tollefson. Dan grew up in Hiawatha, Kansas and graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1978. Dan continued his education at Kansas State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology in December 1983.

On August 11, 1979, Dan was united in marriage to Susan Huggins of Sabetha, Kansas at Hiawatha First United Methodist Church and went on to enjoy nearly 43 years of marriage. Together they had three children, Erin, Bradley, and Chase.

After college graduation, Dan and Susan moved to Liberal, Kansas where Dan was employed by Rosel Well Perforators. This began a lifelong career that he loved. After nearly 40 years of service in the Oil and Gas service industry, he was most recently the Vice President of Technology for Reach Wireline where he was able to pursue his professional passion. Throughout his career and personal adventures, he cultivated countless friendships and was always eager to share his smile, a good story, and a laugh.

Dan was a dedicated volunteer and lifelong member of the Methodist Church where he served in many ways including trustee boards, youth groups, and mission trips. He was a Cubmaster of packs in both Longview, Texas, and Lafayette, Louisiana. He enjoyed time well-spent with family and friends, working on special projects in his “shed,” eating barbeque, and always had a big glass of unsweet iced tea.

You could frequently find him on driving adventures, listening to podcasts or books on tape. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with the love of his life Susan, his two sons Brad and Chase Tollefson, his daughter Erin Oberschlake and her husband David, and his grandchildren Zeva and Ty Oberschlake. He was a loving and supportive husband, amazing father, and the best PopPop this world has seen.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Kenny; his paternal grandparents, Henry and Henrietta Tollefson; his maternal grandparents, Norman and Cleo Soyland; and aunt Roberta Schuetz.

He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife, Susan; daughter Erin (David) Oberschlake of Prosper, Texas; sons, Brad Tollefson of Lubbock, Texas, and Chase Tollefson of Aledo, Texas; granddaughter Zeva Oberschlake and grandson Ty Oberschlake; his mother, Sonja Tollefson of Hiawatha, Kansas; sister, Laura (Heidi) Tollefson of Hiawatha, Kansas; brothers-in-law, Mark (Rachel) Huggins, of Topeka, Kansas, Pat Huggins of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Mary (Van) Corser of Ulysses, Kansas, and Karen Huggins of McPherson, Kansas; uncles, John Schuetz, Olmstead Falls, Ohio, Phillip (Ingrid) Tollefson, Wichita, Kansas, Harold Soyland, Hiawatha, Kansas, and Mike (Deb) Soyland of Sabetha, Kansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Aledo United Methodist Church. If you were unable to attend, the funeral can be viewed on the Aledo United Methodist Church Facebook page.

The Community News

March 19, 2021