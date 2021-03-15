COVID-19 vaccines available to cancer patients and caregivers

Availability begins Tuesday, March 16

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, a comprehensive cancer center serving 12,000 patients annually in North Texas, announced the practice will offer cancer patients and their caregivers COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Tuesday, March 16. The Center is a partner of OneOncology, the national platform for independent, physician-led practices providing care across the cancer continuum for 259,000 patients annually at 175 sites of care throughout the U.S.

The Center will distribute the Moderna vaccine through a drive-through process at their clinic, located at 800 West Magnolia ion Fort Worth. Cancer patients must make an appointment by clicking visiting https://go.oncehub.com/ModernaCOVIDVACCINETXCC. To schedule an appointment for a patient and caregiver, reserve two appointments.

Center officials have spent weeks working in partnership with the State of Texas and Tarrant County public health officials to secure COVID-19 vaccine so cancer patients can receive their shots in as safe environment as possible.

“We appreciate the deep concern for cancer patients our state and county public health have shown by working with us to ensure vulnerable cancer patients are prioritized to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Barry Russo, The Center’s CEO. “We’re excited to be the first cancer center in the country to be able to offer patients access to these vaccines.”

As an initial step, last week the State of Texas allocated 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to The Center for cancer patients in active treatment. Late Friday, The Center secured 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine for cancer patients and their direct caregivers.

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders provides cancer treatment to more than 12,000 patients annually to patients in Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, Weatherford, Burleson, Granbury, Mineral Wells, and Stephenville.