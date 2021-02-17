William Barclay

William “Dr. Bill” Barclay, a long-time resident of Aledo, passed away early Sunday morning, February 7, 2021. He was 84.

Dr. Bill was born on December 20, 1936, in Duncan, Oklahoma to Ralph O. and Rachel Barclay. In his youth, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America, an accomplishment he was always proud of. Dr. Bill married Lana Stansell on June 5, 1960, and together, they had three children, Todd, Lance and Traci. Upon receiving his PhD from Oklahoma State University in electrical engineering, Dr. Bill worked his entire career for Lockeed Martin/General Dynamics from 1967 until his retirement in 2003.

During his professional career, he traveled around the world while enjoying his passions for engineering and aviation. He worked on several airplane programs throughout his 36-years with Lockheed. He enjoyed numerous hobbies, including woodworking, outdoor activities, hunting, and running numerous half marathons. Additionally, he enjoyed watching old John Wayne movies and football, as well as listening to classical music. He adored his six grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as GrandDad. Perhaps most of all, Dr. Bill will be remembered as a man of faith who cherished time spent with his family and was always willing to give advice and support.

Dr. Bill is survived by his wife, Lana, of 60 years; his children, Todd and wife, Ruth Barclay, Lance and wife, Michelle Barclay, and daughter, Traci Cottrell; and by his grandchildren, Kate, Kieffer, Emma, Paige, Riley, and Avery.

Dr. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and older sister.

A celebration of life was held on February 10, 2021, at The Well Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Well Church in Aledo.

The Community News

February 19, 2021