Thomas A. Siler, 78, of Willow Park, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at his home in Willow Park surrounded by his family.

Tom grew up the oldest of four brothers in west Tennessee. After attending the University of Tennessee for a year, he joined the Navy in in 1961. Tom served as a sonar technician aboard the nuclear submarine USS Halibut, stationed out of Pearl Harbor.

After his discharge in 1966, he moved to Odessa. There he worked as an electrician and married his wife, Kathy. They moved to Lubbock where he managed apartment complexes while they both completed their degrees at Texas Tech University. They moved to Fort Worth in 1978 after Tom accepted an electrical engineering position at General Dynamics. In 1981, he was assigned as a Tech Rep for the F-16 program. He moved his family to Europe where he worked with the Danish Air Force and later, the Dutch Air Force.

Tom and his family returned to Fort Worth in 1986, moving to Willow Park in 1991. He retired from Lockheed in 2002 after starting a business, Willow Park Air. Tom was active in his community. He volunteered for many years with youth sports in Fort Worth and Aledo, Brazos Valley Boy Scouts, and his church.

For the past ten years, Tom and Kathy enjoyed traveling in their RV. Tom loved exploring the countryside and talking with people he met along the way. He was known for his sense of humor and sharing stories from life experiences. Tom was always ready to help anyone in any way he could.

He was preceded in death by his father, Manley E. Siler, Sr.; mother, Sara L. Siler; and two brothers, Manley E. Siler, Jr, and Joe M. Siler.

Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy F. Siler; daughter, Jennifer L. Siler (Ray Banfield, Jr.) of Granbury; son, Jeffrey F. Siler (Amy L. Leslie) of Fort Worth; brother, Richard E. Siler (Carolyn T. Siler) of Odessa; sister-in-law, Bendy Siler Sobol of Arizona; three step-grandsons; eight nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Aledo United Methodist Church. Private interment will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery later.

Memorials may be made to Aledo United Methodist Church. To watch the service live online, visit the Facebook page of Aledo United Methodist Church at the time of the service: facebook.com/aledoumc.

The Community News

February 12, 2021