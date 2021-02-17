Dennis Conner

Ira Dennis Conner, 74, of Aledo, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday February 3, 2021.

Dennis was born to Lola and Leonard Conner on February 4, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas. He was the oldest of three children, always getting into mischief with his brother, Perry, and looking out for his little sister Julie.

On December 27, 1969, he married Mary Francis Briggs and together they had three children, Clinton, Cynthia, and Tiffany. Dennis joined the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, serving at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in California. After his honorable discharge in 1972, Dennis attended Texas A&M University, where he earned his degree in aerospace engineering. His nearly forty-year career in the aerospace industry included roles at Mitsubishi, Beechcraft, and twenty-six years with Lockheed Martin (originally General Dynamics), where he worked on the F-16 and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

He was a founding member of the Parker County Cowboy Church in Aledo, a community which he cherished. Dennis considered himself a servant of God and always sought to serve Him in his words and actions. Dennis will be best remembered for his steadfast faith, humble spirit, and quiet wisdom, and for his deep love for his family.

Dennis is survived by his children, Clinton Conner (and wife Sheri Proppe), Cynthia Conner, and Tiffany Conner (and fiancé Delain Dinh), and by his sister Julie (and husband Jim).

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary, his brother Perry, and his parents.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Parker County Cowboy Church, 5050 FM 5 in Aledo.

The Community News

February 19, 2021