Joseph Patrick Crippes

Joseph Patrick Crippes, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Joe was born in St. Louis Park, Minnesota on November 12, 1999, to Tom and Kori Crippes. He attended school in the Elk River ISD and Fridley ISD until 2015, when his family moved to Aledo, Texas. He graduated from Aledo High School in 2018 and had plans to join the military, but those plans were not meant to be. He loved lifting weights and working out, which became a passion for him for several years earning him the nickname “Big Joe.”

His fishing exploits, Lego building, and “Call of Duty” skills were legendary. Joe was very quiet, but had a wonderful sense of humor and common sense that made him wise beyond his years. When he heard there was a public discussion about the government providing “free college” his response was, “Why would I want to spend the rest of my life paying for everyone else’s college? Why can’t they just pay for their own college if they want to go like I will someday?” Joe was painfully shy, but often served as an altar boy and lector at his church in Minnesota.

Joe had a big heart and was loved by all who knew him. He will be missed terribly by his family and friends who will forever remember his smirk and contagious laugh. Joe was always on the move, his mind always working, and he recently took great interest in the stock market and spent hours researching companies and learning how to invest his money. There was never a dull moment when Joe was around.

There is always an aching sadness for family and friends left behind when a life is cut short. All the potential that was lost, future plans, career, marriage, family, this is most definitely the case with Joe. Remember to love and appreciate everyone in your life and make sure they know how you feel as you never know when they will be called home to the Father.

Joe is survived by his parents, Tom and Kori, of Aledo; brother, Jacob (Jacqui), of Okinawa, Japan; sisters, Rachael of Elk River, Minnesota, and Paige of Aledo; and grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins all over the Midwest who loved him dearly.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1802 Bethel Road in Weatherford 76086. There will be a Reflection Service at 7 p.m. Light refreshments and food will be provided.

Memorials: Donations in Joe’s name would be appreciated to the Glass House, 6713 Hemsell Place, Fort Worth, Texas 76116.

December 11, 2020