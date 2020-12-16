Charlie Pyeatt

Charles Delbert Pyeatt, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home Dec. 6, 2020, with his daughter, Sharla, who was also his caretaker, by his side.

“Charlie,” as he was known by family and friends, was dearly loved and his sense of humor and smile will be greatly missed. He was a Fort Worth native, attended Arlington Heights High School, and graduated from Texas Tech University. Charlie worked for Johns Manville, downtown Fort Worth, for many years until his retirement.

Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry; parents, C.D. Pyeatt, Sr., and Katherine; and brother, Ronald “Dodie” Pyeatt.

Survivors include daughters, Debra (Paul) Lee, Melissa Cheatham and Sharla (Joe) Thompson; grandchildren, Chase and Taylor Lee, Drew and Macey Cheatham, and Shelby and Charlie Thompson; sister-in-law, Janice Pyeatt; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Pat Sinex; and nieces, Jana Allen, Leigh Ann Ranslem, Jennifer Abramzyk and Sarah Greene.

The Community News

December 18, 2020