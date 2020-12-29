Aledo-Lovejoy game moved to Friday

The Aledo-Lovejoy football playoff game was moved to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1 at Globe Life due to the winter weather forecast.
For tickets, visit https://www.mlb.com/rangers/ballpark/globe-life-park/events/football
