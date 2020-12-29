1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Aledo-Lovejoy game moved to Friday

Aledo's DeMarco Roberts siiff-arms a North Forney defender in Aledo's 49-24 area victory on Friday, Dec. 18. Roberts had 244 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries in the game. Photo by Cynthia Llewellyn.

The Aledo-Lovejoy football playoff game was moved to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1 at Globe Life due to the winter weather forecast.

For tickets, visit https://www.mlb.com/rangers/ballpark/globe-life-park/events/football

