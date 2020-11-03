Parker County Polling Locations for Nov. 3 Election

Polling locations in Parker County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Registered voters in Parker County can vote at any location.
|CS
|Location
|Address
|City
|✪
|1.) Silver Creek Methodist Church
|2200 Church Rd
|Azle
|✪
|2.) Azle City Hall
|505 W. Main St
|Azle
|✪
|3.) Reno City Hall
|195 W. Reno Rd
|Azle
|✪
|4.) Springtown Senior Center
|1070 N. Main St
|Springtown
|5.) Legacy Church
|3591 E. Hwy 199
|Springtown
|✪
|6.) Parker County NE Annex
|1020 E. Hwy 199
|Springtown
|7.) Friendship Baptist Church
|801 Friendship Rd
|Weatherford
|8.) Agnes Baptist Church
|350 Agnes North
|Springtown
|9.) Harberger Hill Community Ctr Rm B
|701 Narrow St
|Weatherford
|10.) Trinity Lutheran Church
|1500 Ball St
|Weatherford
|11.) Poolville Methodist Church
|230 North Church
|Poolville
|✪
|12.) Peaster ISD Rock Gym
|8512 Fm 920
|Peaster
|13.) Whitt Fire Department
|4312 N Fm Rd 52
|Whitt
|14.) Bethesda United Methodist Church
|6657 Fm Rd 113 N
|Weatherford
|✪
|15.) Calvary Baptist Church
|1900 N Main St
|Weatherford
|16.) Shady Grove Baptist Church
|2470 W. Lambert Rd
|Weatherford
|17.) Union Baptist Church
|3451 Sarra Ln
|Springtown
|18.) Victory Baptist Church
|1304 Fort Worth Hwy
|Weatherford
|19.) Phoenix Masonic Lodge
|1009 Palo Pinto St
|Weatherford
|✪
|20.) Grace First Presbyterian Church
|606 Mockingbird Ln
|Weatherford
|✪
|21.) Santa Fe Dr Baptist Church
|1502 Santa Fe Dr
|Weatherford
|✪
|22.) Millsap Community Center
|104 Fannin St
|Millsap
|23.) Harmony Baptist Church
|242 Harmony Rd
|Weatherford
|24.) Parker County ESD#6
|4970 Tin Top Rd
|Weatherford
|✪
|25.) Brock Fire Department
|1107 Fm Rd 1189
|Brock
|26.) First Baptist Church of Dennis
|7600 Fm 1189
|Dennis
|27.) Spring Creek Baptist Church
|100 Spring Creek Rd
|Weatherford
|✪
|28.) Greenwood Fire Department
|1418 Greenwood Cut-Off Rd
|W’ford
|✪
|29.) Morningstar Amenity Center
|128 Heather Wind Ln
|Aledo
|30.) Hudson Oaks City Hall
|210 Hudson Oaks Dr
|Hudson Oaks
|✪
|31.) First Baptist Willow Park
|601 Ranch House Rd
|Willow Park
|✪
|32.) Benbrook Korean Baptist Church
|15910 US-377
|Wheatland
|✪
|33.) Aledo Community Center
|104 Robinson Ct
|Aledo
|✪
|34.) Aledo ISD Administration Building
|1008 Bailey Ranch Rd
|Aledo
|35.) New Faith Baptist
|3303 West Fm 5
|Annetta
|36.) Parker County Precinct Barn#4
|1320 Airport Rd
|Aledo
|✪
|37.) Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church
|200 S. Lakeshore Dr
|Hudson Oaks
|✪
|Curbside voting locations
Add Comment