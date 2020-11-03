1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Parker County Polling Locations for Nov. 3 Election

Polling locations in Parker County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Registered voters in Parker County can vote at any location.

CS Location Address City
1.) Silver Creek Methodist Church 2200 Church Rd Azle
2.) Azle City Hall 505 W. Main St Azle
3.) Reno City Hall 195 W. Reno Rd Azle
4.) Springtown Senior Center 1070 N. Main St Springtown
  5.) Legacy Church 3591 E. Hwy 199 Springtown
6.) Parker County NE Annex 1020 E. Hwy 199 Springtown
  7.) Friendship Baptist Church 801 Friendship Rd Weatherford
  8.) Agnes Baptist Church 350 Agnes North Springtown
  9.) Harberger Hill Community Ctr Rm B 701 Narrow St Weatherford
  10.) Trinity Lutheran Church 1500 Ball St Weatherford
  11.) Poolville Methodist Church 230 North Church Poolville
12.) Peaster ISD Rock Gym 8512 Fm 920 Peaster
  13.) Whitt Fire Department 4312 N Fm Rd 52 Whitt
  14.) Bethesda United Methodist Church 6657 Fm Rd 113 N Weatherford
15.) Calvary Baptist Church 1900 N Main St Weatherford
  16.) Shady Grove Baptist Church 2470 W. Lambert Rd Weatherford
  17.) Union Baptist Church 3451 Sarra Ln Springtown
  18.) Victory Baptist Church 1304 Fort Worth Hwy Weatherford
  19.) Phoenix Masonic Lodge 1009 Palo Pinto St Weatherford
20.) Grace First Presbyterian Church 606 Mockingbird Ln Weatherford
21.) Santa Fe Dr Baptist Church 1502 Santa Fe Dr Weatherford
22.) Millsap Community Center 104 Fannin St Millsap
  23.) Harmony Baptist Church 242 Harmony Rd Weatherford
  24.) Parker County ESD#6 4970 Tin Top Rd Weatherford
25.) Brock Fire Department 1107 Fm Rd 1189 Brock
  26.) First Baptist Church of Dennis 7600 Fm 1189 Dennis
  27.) Spring Creek Baptist Church 100 Spring Creek Rd Weatherford
28.) Greenwood Fire Department 1418 Greenwood Cut-Off Rd W’ford
29.) Morningstar Amenity Center 128 Heather Wind Ln Aledo
  30.) Hudson Oaks City Hall 210 Hudson Oaks Dr Hudson Oaks
31.) First Baptist Willow Park 601 Ranch House Rd Willow Park
32.) Benbrook Korean Baptist Church 15910 US-377 Wheatland
33.) Aledo Community Center 104 Robinson Ct Aledo
34.) Aledo ISD Administration Building 1008 Bailey Ranch Rd Aledo
  35.) New Faith Baptist 3303 West Fm 5 Annetta
  36.) Parker County Precinct Barn#4 1320 Airport Rd Aledo
37.) Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church 200 S. Lakeshore Dr Hudson Oaks
Curbside voting locations    

