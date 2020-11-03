Parker County Polling Locations for Nov. 3 Election

Polling locations in Parker County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Registered voters in Parker County can vote at any location.

CS Location Address City ✪ 1.) Silver Creek Methodist Church 2200 Church Rd Azle ✪ 2.) Azle City Hall 505 W. Main St Azle ✪ 3.) Reno City Hall 195 W. Reno Rd Azle ✪ 4.) Springtown Senior Center 1070 N. Main St Springtown 5.) Legacy Church 3591 E. Hwy 199 Springtown ✪ 6.) Parker County NE Annex 1020 E. Hwy 199 Springtown 7.) Friendship Baptist Church 801 Friendship Rd Weatherford 8.) Agnes Baptist Church 350 Agnes North Springtown 9.) Harberger Hill Community Ctr Rm B 701 Narrow St Weatherford 10.) Trinity Lutheran Church 1500 Ball St Weatherford 11.) Poolville Methodist Church 230 North Church Poolville ✪ 12.) Peaster ISD Rock Gym 8512 Fm 920 Peaster 13.) Whitt Fire Department 4312 N Fm Rd 52 Whitt 14.) Bethesda United Methodist Church 6657 Fm Rd 113 N Weatherford ✪ 15.) Calvary Baptist Church 1900 N Main St Weatherford 16.) Shady Grove Baptist Church 2470 W. Lambert Rd Weatherford 17.) Union Baptist Church 3451 Sarra Ln Springtown 18.) Victory Baptist Church 1304 Fort Worth Hwy Weatherford 19.) Phoenix Masonic Lodge 1009 Palo Pinto St Weatherford ✪ 20.) Grace First Presbyterian Church 606 Mockingbird Ln Weatherford ✪ 21.) Santa Fe Dr Baptist Church 1502 Santa Fe Dr Weatherford ✪ 22.) Millsap Community Center 104 Fannin St Millsap 23.) Harmony Baptist Church 242 Harmony Rd Weatherford 24.) Parker County ESD#6 4970 Tin Top Rd Weatherford ✪ 25.) Brock Fire Department 1107 Fm Rd 1189 Brock 26.) First Baptist Church of Dennis 7600 Fm 1189 Dennis 27.) Spring Creek Baptist Church 100 Spring Creek Rd Weatherford ✪ 28.) Greenwood Fire Department 1418 Greenwood Cut-Off Rd W’ford ✪ 29.) Morningstar Amenity Center 128 Heather Wind Ln Aledo 30.) Hudson Oaks City Hall 210 Hudson Oaks Dr Hudson Oaks ✪ 31.) First Baptist Willow Park 601 Ranch House Rd Willow Park ✪ 32.) Benbrook Korean Baptist Church 15910 US-377 Wheatland ✪ 33.) Aledo Community Center 104 Robinson Ct Aledo ✪ 34.) Aledo ISD Administration Building 1008 Bailey Ranch Rd Aledo 35.) New Faith Baptist 3303 West Fm 5 Annetta 36.) Parker County Precinct Barn#4 1320 Airport Rd Aledo ✪ 37.) Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church 200 S. Lakeshore Dr Hudson Oaks ✪ Curbside voting locations