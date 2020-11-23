Mary Tackett

Mary Louise McKinzie Tackett passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born at home on March 6, 1922, to D. F. and Alice McKinzie, the eighth child of 10. Mary grew up helping her family on the farm and attending Center Point Baptist Church. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1940 and married Jack C. Tackett on March 9, 1941, in a ceremony following the morning worship at Center Point. They were blessed with three children: Steve, Kathryn, and Mark.

Mary possessed many talents as a homemaker and helpmate to her husband on their farm. From cooking to gardening to sewing and quilting to raising many baby calves, she was a tireless worker.

After the death of her husband, at age 50 she went to work outside the home to provide for herself and a teenage son. She manned the register at West Gate Restaurant in Weatherford, managed the business affairs for a Certified Public Accountant, served residents at a Fort Worth care center, and worked for a rubber stamp company.

Her last job, her favorite, was at Tackett Pharmacy in Aledo and Willow Park where she worked until retirement at age 77. In her 98 years she experienced events in life that many people only read about: the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, Viet Nam, the loss of major leaders in the 1960s, the Persian Gulf War, and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Through her entire life her anchor was her faith. She trusted the Lord to provide for her needs, and He did. As a member of Center Point Baptist Church, she was faithful to live according to His Word and to love others.

Mary was preceded in death by husband Jack, son Steve, her parents, and her nine siblings.

Left to treasure her memory are Kathryn Jordan and husband Phil; Mark Tackett and wife Brenda; daughter-in-law Patti Tackett; eight grandchildren: Stephanie, Stephen, Maryann, Josh, Melissa, Tara, Andrew, and Tori, and 15 great grandchildren: Jacy, Victoria, Camden, Bailey, Blake, Blair, Madeline, Beau, Colt, Sam, Caroline, Betsy, Jack, Trout, and Clay; dear nieces and nephews; and a host. of friends.

Mary’s life was enriched by faithful friend Cleo Bourland who visited, brought gifts, and wrote weekly notes. The family would like to thank the Windsor Court staff and helpers for their great kindness to Mary during her 5 years there. She loved everyone, and they loved her. Also, the family is very grateful to hospice for their guidance and practical help this past year.

The service was held Sunday, November 22, with interment be at Annetta Cemetery. If desired, gifts in Mary’s honor may be made to Center of Hope in Weatherford or to a ministry of choice.

The Community News

November 27, 2020