Mary Conner

Mary Frances Conner, 71, of Aledo, passed away early Saturday morning, November 14, 2020, in Fort Worth.

Mary Frances was born on August 3, 1949, in San Antonio, Texas. She was the youngest of four children born to Ross and Frances Briggs and was affectionately known as “Sissy.”

On December 27, 1969, she married Dennis Conner and together they had three children, Clinton, Cynthia, and Tiffany. Mary loved the 15 years she drove a school bus for the Aledo ISD. With her husband, Mary was a founding member of the Parker County Cowboy Church in Aledo. Mary will be remembered for her sweet spirit, for her love of the Aledo Community, and for her pride in her Texas heritage. Most of all, Mary will be affectionately remembered for her faith in God and for the devotion and love she had for her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

Mary is survived by her husband, Dennis, of 50 years; her children, Clinton Conner and his wife Sheri Proppe, Cynthia Conner, and Tiffany Conner; by her brothers, Truett, Tom, and William Briggs; and by her numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Hilltop Chapel, 4941 I-20 Frontage Road in Willow Park. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, at the Parker County Cowboy Church, 5050 FM 5 in Aledo. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, at the Lytle Community Cemetery in Lytle, Texas.

The Community News

November 20, 2020