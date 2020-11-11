Larry Mask

Larry Ray Mask, 71, of Willow Park, passed away on November 6, 2020.

Larry was born on March 5, 1949, in Weatherford, Texas to Audie and Edis Mask. He married Peggy Mask on October 15, 1971. He retired as a senior computer/field engineer from Lockheed Martin in March 2015. He was also a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Army. He was an active parishioner and soundboard operator at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Aledo.

Larry was dearly loved by all who knew him. He soaked in life – building and flying planes, rebuilding cars, and sailing through Texas and the British Virgin Islands. He had a voracious appetite for learning, particularly in science, technology, history, and politics. He was a loving and loyal son, husband, and father, known for his comforting presence and ability to love unconditionally.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Audie and Edis, and his sister, Shelby Jean.

Larry is survived by his wife, Peggy; his children, Jennifer, Lindsey, and Brian; his sister, Carolyn; his son-in-law, Enrique; his daughter-in-law, Brooke; and his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to Holy Redeemer, 16250 Old Weatherford Road, Aledo, TX 76008.

A memorial mass was held for Larry at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day, November 11, at Holy Redeemer.

The Community News

November 11, 2020