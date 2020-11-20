Ladycats fall in bi-district

Colleyville Heritage advances after five-set battle

The Aledo Ladycats fell to Colleyville Heritage in five sets in action at Brewer High School on Thursday, Nov. 19, in the bi-district championship.

aledo lost the first set, 21-25, but came back to win the next two, 25-22, 25-19. Heritage came back to wrap up the match in the next two sets, 20-25, 11-15.

The ‘Cats came off a very successful district season that was hampered for all teams by COVID-19.

Read more in the Nov. 27 issue of The Community News.