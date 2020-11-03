1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Obituaries

David Miles Hounsel

1 day ago
1 Min Read

David Miles Hounsel, age 94, of Aledo, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Fort Worth after a brief illness.

David was born in Annetta on December 26, 1925, to Donald and Ruth Hounsel. He worked for Moncrief Oil Company for more than sixty years as a heavy equipment operator until retirement in 2015.  His hobbies included fishing and absolutely anything his grandchildren and great-grandchildren wanted to do. 

He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Polly Hounsel; and sister, Aileen Prince.

David is survived by daughter, Sheila Grubbs and husband, Bill, of Aledo; grandson, Corbin Grubbs and wife, Michelle, of Aledo; great-grandchildren, Miles Grubbs of Aledo, and Rylee Grubbs of Aledo; sister, Lillie Justice of Fredericksburg, Virginia.  He will be especially missed by all of his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The funeral service is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford.

Interment:  Annetta Cemetery, Annetta.

Memorials:  In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a charity of individual choice. 

The Community News
November 6, 2020

