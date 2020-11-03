1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




COVID cancels Bearcat football game

2 days ago
The Aledo ISD has announced that Thursday’s scheduled football game between Aledo and Timberview has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases at Aledo High School. JV and freshman games have also been canceled.

Currently there are seven lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Aledo High School student body, and 69 students are in quarantine due to exposure.

“Please comply with health/safety protocols at school and in the community so students can continue doing what they love,” a release from the district said.

Fri 06

Piano, violin concert to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday

November 6 @ 6:00 pm
Sat 07

TCA Gift Market

November 7 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun 08

Fundraising walk set for Aiden Yielding

November 8 @ 11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tue 10

Cancer Support Group

November 10 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 10

WC choir presents socially-distanced fall concert

November 10 @ 7:30 pm
Wed 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

November 11 @ 10:30 am
Wed 11

Candidate Forum

November 11 @ 11:00 am
Fri 13

Bearcat Blast Clay Shoot

November 13 @ 8:00 am - 12:30 pm
Sun 15

Service of Hope

November 15 @ 7:00 pm
Mon 16

Rotary Club of Aledo

November 16 @ 11:30 am