COVID cancels Bearcat football game

The Aledo ISD has announced that Thursday’s scheduled football game between Aledo and Timberview has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases at Aledo High School. JV and freshman games have also been canceled.

Currently there are seven lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Aledo High School student body, and 69 students are in quarantine due to exposure.

“Please comply with health/safety protocols at school and in the community so students can continue doing what they love,” a release from the district said.