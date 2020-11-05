Aledo ISD enters into contract to sell property

Accepts donation of future elementary site

The Aledo ISD Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night, Nov. 4, to authorize the superintendent to enter into a contract to sell about 80 acres off Old Weatherford Road east of FM 3325 to developer D.R. Horton.

As part of the agreement, D.R. Horton will purchase the land for $35,000 per acre and also donate an elementary school site on a different tract of land that D.R. Horton is under contract to purchase.

“We feel this land sale and donation are a win-win for our district and taxpayers as it gives us nearly $2.8 million to address growth in the district and also ensures we have a piece of property ready for a future elementary site for our fast-growth district,” Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn said.

Aledo ISD owns about 132 acres total on that tract, and the district is developing a portion of it for Middle School #2 that was approved with the 2019 Bond package. The district determined it was in its best interest to sell the remaining land and trustees approved a resolution authorizing the advertisement of the sale in August. D.R. Horton was the only buyer to respond to the district’s request for proposals for the same of the property.

The district will now do its due diligence on both completing the sale of the property and also negotiating which tract of land D.R. Horton will donate for a future elementary school site.