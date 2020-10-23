A paper shredding event will be available to residents and businesses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at 107 Larson Lane in Aledo (across from McAnally Intermediate School).

Bull Dog Shredders will have a truck on-site for the free event.

Patrons can watch their documents be shredded, and certificates stating the shredding has been accomplished are available. There is no need to remove staples or paper clips, and documents in paper or plastic bags are acceptable. Boxes will be emptied and the empty boxes will be sent back with the owners.

For more information, call Christi James at 817-443-9747.