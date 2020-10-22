Fundraiser planned to help local ALS patient

By Randy Keck

The Community News

Aaron and Brandi Lewis Woods fit in well with the local community. They moved here seven years ago like many others who chose homes in the Aledo ISD to provide educational opportunities and amenities for their children.

High school sweethearts, Brandi and Aaron attended Coronado High School in Lubbock, and have been married for 22 years. They are an active family, but early last year Brandi began to notice that her left foot was dropping.

The situation gradually worsened, and on May 19, 2020, she found out that her problem had been mis-diagnosed. On that day, Brandi and Aaron found out she has Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “ALS often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in a limb, or slurred speech.” The disease progresses and affects control of muscles needed to move, speak, eat, and breathe.

There is no cure.

Brandi’s situation has progressed to the point that her arms are not working.

Still, she is both realistic about the future and thankful for the present.

“I’m pretty optimistic about it,” she said. “I’ll end up with a trach (tracheotomy) and feeding tube down the road.”

She can eat and drink at present — “I’m blessed to have that now,” she said.

FUNDRAISER

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Bearcat Grill

421 FM 1187 in Aledo

817-441-8981

As in any major illness situation, patient care becomes in effect a second job for caregivers at home.

Aaron, who is an oilfield line engineer, is hoping a power chair will come soon. Brandi is hoping the family can get some kind of assistance “to give my husband a break.”

One person who stepped forward is Terry Pruitt, the new manager at Bearcat Grill in Aledo (inside Bearcat Valero). Pruitt has set up a fundraiser on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the family.

Pruitt said he saw information about Brandi and wanted to do something to help — in a true community fashion.