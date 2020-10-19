County reports computer incident

Compromised system isolated

Parker County reported on Sunday that its IT staff “discovered they were impacted by a computer security incident” on Friday night, Oct. 16.

According to the release, “following the discovery, county IT staff quickly isolated the compromised systems to limit the spread of the attack.”

“County Elections systems were not impacted,” the release continued. “The Parker County Elections systems reside on an isolated network which was not impacted by this computer security incident. No disruptions to early or election day voting are expected.”

The county is prioritizing response and recovery from the attack and determining the cause and vulnerability of this attack to prevent future occurrences. In addition, the county and other organizations, including Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Information Resources, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the origins of the attack as well.

Some county services may be affected by the breach. If there is a particular service needed, residents are encouraged to contact the particular department to see if it is affected. Additional services can be found at parkercountytx.com.

“At this time, no personal information appears to have been compromised by this attack, but further investigation in the coming days will verify these initial findings,” the county’s release said.