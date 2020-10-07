AHS Homecoming up in the air as Waco University quarantines

The Aledo ISD has issued a statement that next week’s homecoming game between Aledo and Waco University has been pt on hold due to a COVID-19 quarantine at Waco University.

The statement read: “The Aledo ISD and Aledo High School have been notified that next Friday’s varsity football opponent Waco University will not be able to play the game as scheduled due to COVID-19/quarantine. We know this game is the homecoming game for the Bearcats, and we are working to find an opponent to play at Bearcat Stadium next Friday, Oct. 16 as quickly as possible. We will let you know as soon as we have updated information.”