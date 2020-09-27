Bearcats dominate Weatherford in season opener, 70-7

By Bobby Simons

This one is for Tony.

Brant Hayden grew up in a hurry.

The Aledo sophomore completed nine of 11 pass attempts for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of a 70-7 Bearcat win over Parker county neighbor Weatherford at Globe Life Park Saturday in his first start as QB 1 for the state ranked No. 2 Bearcats.

Hayden finished the game 11-14 and 3 touchdowns and 320 yards as he proved to be a force to be reckoned with in Class 5A.

Aledo scored often and early as they began their defense of the 5A Division 2 state title.

The Aledo defense or the “black shirts” as they are affectionately known gave up just 134 yards and one score in a dominant performance.

Demarco Roberts led a running back by committee with 69 yards rushing on the day.

Weatherford scored their lone touchdown with 5:01 to play in the first half on an 18 yard catch and throw from Major Youngblood to Cisco Caston.

The Bearcats dedicated the win to the late Tony Eierdam who recently passed away in a Lubbock hospital after a courageous fight with Covid-19.

Eierdam covered the Bearcats for The Community News enthusiastically for almost a decade.

The Bearcats donned a black “T” sticker on their helmets and will keep the emblem for the remainder of the season to honor their biggest fan.

“These kids loved Tony because he loved them,” Bearcat head coach Tim Buchanan said. “It’s so tough to lose a guy like Tony. He meant so much to this program.”

Buchanan continued, “Tony could’ve run for mayor and won in a landslide.”

Read the full story in the Oct. 3 issue of The Community News.