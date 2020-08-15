McCall principal Julie Choate passes away suddenly

McCall Elementary School Principal Julie Choate died suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 15, Aledo ISD school officials confirmed.

Choate became principal at McCall in 2017 after serving as vice principal there.

Born into a family of educators, Chaote’s first teaching job was in Crowley ISD working at Deer Creek Elementary, where she taught fourth, fifth, and sixth grade.

She first met Denise Dugger when Dugger was an assistant principal in Crowley, and followed Dugger to Aledo in 2000 as an assistant principal at Coder Elementary School.

“Over the years there have been many ins and outs to learn as an assistant principal,” Choate told The Community News in 2017. “I’ve been very happy doing that. I had my kids and I was a mom first.”

Choate had been married for 26 years to her husband, Bryan, and has two children, Ben and Brittin.

Julie was an inspiration to her students and a first-class educator. As recently as yesterday, she posted her favorite “Parking Lot Praise List” on social media.

“We are in disbelief and devastated that beloved McCall Principal Julie Choate, passed away today,” Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn said. “Our Bearcat family is hurting today, and our prayers are with her family and her McCall family as we mourn alongside them.”