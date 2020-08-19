Julie Choate

Julie Anna Choate, 50, of Hudson Oaks passed away suddenly due to a pulmonary embolism on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Julie was born July 2, 1970, in Fort Worth to Don and Brenda Newbury. She graduated from Brownwood High School in 1988 as salutatorian of her class. Julie received her baccalaureate degree from Howard Payne University in 1992 and her masters degree from Dallas Baptist University in 2000.

Julie married her husband Bryan on June 11, 1994, and they recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. She was an amazing mother to her children, Benjamin and Brittin. She loved and followed Jesus, worshipping with her family at Trinity Bible Church in Aledo.

Julie was passionate about education and people, working in her early years as a classroom teacher before entering administration. She served as an assistant elementary school principal in Crowley ISD before joining Aledo ISD 19 years ago, first as an assistant principal and then principal. Her last 12 years were spent at McCall Elementary School, where she was entering her fourth year as principal. Overall, she was an educator for more than 29 years.

Julie is survived by her loving husband Bryan, son Benjamin and daughter Brittin, all of Hudson Oaks; her parents, Dr. Don and Brenda Newbury, Burleson; sister Jana Penney and her husband Kyle, and their children Juliana and Kedren, Tyler; sister Jeanie McDaniel and her husband Ryan, and their children Jonah and Addison, Burleson, and her mother-in-law, Myrna Choate, Hudson Oaks. Also mourning her passing are innumerable former students, parents, colleagues and friends and relatives whom she loved dearly.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Ave. in Fort Worth. The service will also be viewed live at ccbcfamily.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Julie Choate Higher Education Fund at https://tx-aledo-lite.intouchreceipting.com/JulieChoateEdFund.

August 21, 2020