Cassie Grooms

Cassandra “Cassie” Nicole Grooms was taken suddenly from this Earth in a tragic automobile accident at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Cassie was born on December 22, 1998, in Kennesaw, Georgia. She graduated from Aledo High School in 2017 and was attending Weatherford College. She enjoyed her days spending time with family and friends. Cassie had the heart of an angel and touched the lives of everyone she met. The sparkle in her eye and never-ending smile could light up a room and never dimmed.

Words cannot express her undeniable love for children. She cared for the children she babysat as if they were her own. Cassie also shared a passion for animals. Duke, her yellow Lab, was her pride and joy. There wasn’t a day that passed where she didn’t care for him or take him for his nightly walk. While her “children” and Duke have lost their friend, Heaven has gained a wonderful angel and caretaker.

Cassie is survived by her mother, Valerie Grooms; father, Scott Grooms; sister, Alexandra Grooms; grandparents, Chuck and Roselyn Kistler; grandmother, Janet Grooms; grandparents, Sam and Shirley Grooms; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her beloved dog, Duke.

Celebration of Life Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Parish, 16250 Old Weatherford Road, in Aledo.

Visitation is from 5-7:30 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, with a Vigil at 7:30 p.m. at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Avenue, in Weatherford. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at all services.

Donations in memory of Cassie may be sent to Holy Redeemer Catholic Parish, Attn: Bookkeeper, 16250 Old Weatherford Road, Aledo, TX, 76008. Please note “In memory of Cassie Grooms” in the memo line; or Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter, 403 Hickory Lane, Weatherford, TX 76086. Please note “In care of Cassie Grooms” in memo line.

The Community News

August 7, 2020