Willow Park Police nab vehicle burglary suspects

Willow Park Police officers successfully apprehended two vehicle burglary suspects in the early morning hours of Monday, July 27.

The officers were dispatched to a suspicious person and vehicle call in the 100 block of Camouflage Circle in Willow Park.

When they arrived, the officers made contact with two males matching the description of suspects who were reported to have allegedly committed a burglary of a motor vehicle in Aledo.

The Willow Park Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of two males matching the description of the individuals detained.

The two suspects were ultimately arrested and transported to the Parker County Jail. The suspects were identified as Cash Hardin of White Settlement and Anthony Bowden of Fort Worth. Several items reported as stolen have been recovered as a result of these arrests.