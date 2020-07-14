Six deaths reported in Parker County care facility

From the Parker County Judge’s Office

Parker County was notified that a long-term care facility in the county had six residents die over the last few days.

According to a release from the county:

“About three weeks ago, a staff member in this facility tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately a surge team was requested by Parker County Office of Emergency Services and the Local Health Authority. All staff and residents, including hospice patients, were tested by the surge team and the facility came under monitoring by Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

“A number of patients tested positive for COVID-19. Three of those patients were on hospice at the time of the test and have since passed away. At this time, it is believed that COVID-19 did not cause these patients to be on hospice. The other three residents’ cause of death has not been released. If any of these deaths are determined to be the result of COVID-19, they will be reported accordingly. The facility reports that the remaining patients who tested positive are recovering well. Due to privacy regulations, Parker County is not allowed to discuss the facility or the residence in any further details.

“Any loss of life is tragic and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those who have passed away. It is important to note that these deaths are not from community spread, but from an isolated facility that continues to be monitored by Texas Health and Human Services.”