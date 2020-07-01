Parker County requiring masks in groups of more than 100

In the face of rising counts of COVID-19 throughout the State of Texas and in Parker County, County Judge Pat Deen has issued a Declaration of Local State of Disaster due to Public Health Emergency on July 1, requiring face masks for individuals in areas open to the public where social distancing is not feasible and where it is estimated that 100 people or more are present.

The order goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, through 6 p.m. on July 8, unless extended, modified, or terminated early by the Parker County Judge or the Commissioners Court.

“It is strongly encouraged for individuals 10 years and older to wear a face covering in areas open to the public where it is difficult to keep six feet away from other people,” said a release from the county. “Face masks may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandannas, or a handkerchief and should be worn over the nose and mouth. Individuals with a ‘significant mental or physical health risk’ to wearing a mask do not have to comply with this ordinance.”

To read the declaration in its entirety, visit: https://www.parkercountytx.com/DocumentCenter/View/6727/Declaration-July-1

