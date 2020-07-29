Lance Edwin Turner

Lance Turner

Lance Turner passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2020, while vacationing with family and friends in Colorado. Lance was born March 10, 1969 in Dallas, Texas to James Thomas Turner and Lana Lynch Turner.

At age ten, his dad died unexpectedly, changing his family dynamic. He dropped out of high school to go to work full time in order to help his mom make the bills each month. He never complained. His loyalty was to his mother and little brother. He obtained his GED and started college with his peers.

Lance began his professional career in sales for Sears Automotive. Through hard work and a demonstration of leadership qualities, he was promoted to a management position. During his tenure there, he managed three different locations including the highest volume location in Texas. After fifteen years, Lance decided to make a career change and transitioned to a position as the Environmental Service and Maintenance Director for a new nursing and rehabilitation facility. Lance always had a special place in his heart for the elderly since his grandparents played a large role in his upbringing after his father passed.

Lance married the love of his life, Christine, in August of 2003. He loved becoming an instant father to her young son, Jonathan, and they eventually added another son, Jett, to the family in 2008. His wife and sons were Lance’s greatest pride.

In addition to being a devoted son, husband, and father, he was also a loyal friend to many. As a younger man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother and hanging out at the old Rangers Stadium, watching Nolan Ryan. As an adult, he continued to enjoy sports and was very supportive of both his sons’ athletic and musical endeavors. He especially enjoyed traveling with family and close friends, concerts, sports, outdoor activities, and was always up for a good card game.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Lance was preceded in death by his father, James Thomas Turner, and step-father, Ronald Joe Andrus.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Turner; sons, Jonathan Salley and Jett Turner, all of Aledo; mother Lana Andrus of Maypearl; brother, Layne Turner and wife, Stephanie; nephew, Jacob Turner; niece, Rachel Turner all of Maypearl; honorary brother, Jon McPike and wife, Laurie Beth of Southlake.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, at the First Baptist Church of Maypearl. Lifelong friend and ‘brother,’ Jon McPike, will officiate. Graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Laurel Land in Fort Worth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aledo Educational Foundation (www.aledoef.org).

The Community News

July 31, 2020