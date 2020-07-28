Karl Alapaki Williams

Karl Alapaki Williams, age 55, passed away on June 27, 2020, at his residence in Aledo.

Karl was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on May 3, 1965 and was adopted when he was a baby by his parents, Albert and JoAnn Williams. Karl was a craps dealer, a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism, and part of the 114 MP Battalion. He loved animals and wanted to rescue them all, and loved watching deer and being outdoors.

Karl served in both the Gulf War and the US Invasion of Panama.

In 2008, Karl played Roller Derby for the Biloxi Roller Derby Team and was named “Father Time” due to his long white beard. Karl married his wife, Joanna Kszyminski Williams, on December 27, 1991, and they lived in Biloxi, Mississippi prior to moving to Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Joanna Williams; mother, JoAnn Williams of Clinton, Mississippi; brother Albert Sidney Williams, brother in law, Michael Kszyminski (Pam) of Weatherford, Glenn Kszyminski (Kari) of Aledo, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial Service was held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Galbreaith Pickard Hilltop Chapel in Willow Park.

The Community News

July 31, 2020