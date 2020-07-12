E. coli has been found in Willow Park water

The City of Willow Park has issued a warning that E.coli bacteria has been found in the water supply in some portions of the city.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to boil water before using it.

The E. coli bacteria were found in the Willow Springs and Willow Springs Oak water supply on Sunday, July 12.

The Notice is limited to the following areas:

Russell Road

Circle Lane

Circle Court

Deer Pond Drive

Big Creek Road

Quail Trail

Bond Road

Peach Drive

Kingswood Road

Misty Meadow Drive

Quail Crest Drive

Clear Fork Circle

East Bankhead Highway

These bacteria can make you sick and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems.

Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains). It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process.

What should I do? What does this mean?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

*E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.*

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their healthcare providers about drinking this water.

What is being done?

Additional HTH is being pumped into the system and additional testing is being performed. The city will inform residents when tests show no bacteria are present and you no longer need to boil your water. It is anticipated that the city will have the problem resolved within 48 hours.

For more information, please contact Michelle Guelker at 817-441-7708 or 516 Ranch House, Willow Park, TX 76087. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria and other disease-causing organisms are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.