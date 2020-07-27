David Pettyjohn

David Ray Pettyjohn passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

David was born November 4, 1962.

David was a wonderful husband, father, and Bumpy. He loved and lived life large and to the fullest. David knew in his heart that honesty to himself and others, hard work, family, friends, and God were of paramount importance.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Avenue, Weatherford, Texas.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made in David’s memory to Folds of Honor, Department #13, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74182; 918-274-4700; www.foldsofhonor.org.

July 31, 2020