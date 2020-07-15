Betty Jean Nuss

Betty Jean Switzer Nuss, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Betty was born in Fort Worth on July 13, 1924, to Mildred and John Rogan Switzer. She attended Northside High School and then graduated from TCU with a degree in Medical Technology. Betty met her husband, William Frank Nuss, Jr., while at TCU, and they were married on October 13, 1945.

Betty loved family history and spent many hours at the libraries working on genealogy and on the road traveling to counties where her ancestors came from. She was an enthusiastic traveler and took many trips with her husband and other family members. They traveled to Europe, the Pacific Islands, Central America, Canada, and all over the United States.

Betty was an avid quilter and loved attending quilting bee gatherings with her friends. She sewed quilts for all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

For many years, Betty volunteered at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History as well as with the Camp Fire Organization. She attended Camp El Tesoro many times as a child and later with her own daughter and granddaughter. Betty even visited the camp for the last time with one of her great-granddaughters. Betty loved the outdoors, nature, and rock collecting.

Betty and her husband, Frank opened several Sizzler Steakhouses in the DFW area during the 1960s before purchasing Stuart Nursery in Weatherford in 1972. They operated the nursery until retirement when their daughter Judy and son-in-law Tommy assumed operations.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank, on January 27, 2013; and brother, John R. Switzer, Jr.

Betty is survived by a sister-in-law, Nellie Switzer of Hillsboro, Oregon; son, Ray William Nuss and wife, Doris, of Webster; daughter, Judy Cain and husband, Tommy, of Weatherford; grandchildren, Alan Cain and wife, Tracy of Pleasanton, Lisa Wrinkle and husband, Jason, of Iraan, Pam Marshall of Basin, WY, Lori Buck of Basin, WY, and Josh Nuss of Webster; great-grandchildren, Montgomery Cain, Logan and Lindy Wrinkle, Victory, Gracie, Mercy, Faithy, Mighty, and Truth Buck; niece, Linda Clarkson and husband, Gann; and nephew, John Switzer and wife, Janet.

A private service will be held at a later date. Betty will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Betty’s memory to the Weatherford Public Library.

The Community News

July 17, 2020