Ashley Escamilla

Ashley Marie Escamilla, 35, of Aledo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home.

Ashely was born in Stamford, Texas on November 21, 1984, to Eugene and Patricia Escamilla. She was a manager at the Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Willow Park was a car hop at the restaurant in Aledo. She enjoyed reading, watching Disney movies, and shopping. Ashley loved all animals — particularly her pets, Buck, Bella, and Morty. Most of all, Ashley cherished time spent with her family.

Ashley is survived by her parents, Eugene and Patricia Escamilla; her sister, Abbey Marie Escamilla; her paternal grandparents, Sylverio and Mary Escamilla; and by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Ashley was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Manuel and Rosa Rodriquez.

A visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m., followed by a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at the Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 E. I-20 Service Road North in Willow Park. Burial will be private.

The Community News

July 17, 2020