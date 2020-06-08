Willow Park Police recognized by state agency

Department receives “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Law Enforcement Recognition Program

From the City of Willow Park

The Willow Park Police Department received the award of “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program on June 5.

Started in 2006, the program evaluates a Police Department’s compliance with more than 168 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These best practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individuals’ rights, and cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

This voluntary process required the Willow Park Police Department to conduct a critical self- review of the agency’s policies, procedures, facilities, and operations. Beginning in July 2019, the department began the lengthy process to become a “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” by preparing proofs of compliance for each of the Texas Law Enforcement Best Business Practices. Upon completion of the internal review, an outside audit and review was requested. The result of this review was then sent to the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Recognition Committee for final analysis and decision to award “Recognized” status.

The Willow Park Police Department has always considered itself to be one of the best in the state. This process provided for an independent review of the department’s operations and should assure the citizens of Willow Park that its Police Department is conforming to the current state of the art in law enforcement.

The actual presentation of the award will take place at a city council Meeting in the near future. The department will also be recognized at the Texas Police Chiefs Association annual conference in April 2021.

For more information and a description of the program, visit www.texaspolicechiefs.org.