1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Life and Community Main Feature

Trinity Christian Academy Graduation

3 days ago
1 Min Read
Rebecca Lu delivers the valedictory address at Trinity Christian Academy's graduation on Saturday, June 20. Photo by Christopher Amos.
Trinity Christian Academy held its graduation on Saturday, June 20. Find additional photo coverage in the June 26 issue of The Community News.

What’s Open Featured Listings

Instagram

Instagram has returned empty data. Please authorize your Instagram account in the plugin settings .