Susan Marie Potts

Susan Marie (Anderson) Potts, 63, passed away with her husband by her side Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home in Galveston, Texas after a long and courageous battle with early onset Alzheimer’s Disease.

Susie was born June 24, 1956, in Washington DC, to Ernest and Teresa Harbula Anderson. She was a retired teacher of over 22 years at Aledo ISD and a long-time member of Oakridge Church of Christ in Willow Park.

Susie was a vivacious, spirited, and caring soul with a deep and abiding love for Jesus Christ our Lord, her family, her friends, her numerous students over the years, fellow teachers, and any who came anywhere near her circle of influence.

Aside from the company of family and friends, she so enjoyed serving others, travel, snow skiing, hiking the Grand Canyon, and scuba diving. Her zest for life and “Mighty Mite” fighting spirit was evident from diagnosis in June of 2010 at age 53 all the way through the final days, finally going home just shy of age 64. Her first of three neurologists didn’t think she would see her 60th birthday.

It was cautioned by more than just a few that even the most pleasant of personalities can become mean-spirited in the end, through no fault of their own — just another aspect of this cruel disease that affects so many. Susie, however, had the sweetest disposition and tried so hard to please throughout, even when things got really difficult for her. Finally, most research presented that those in the last stage of Alzheimer’s lose their ability to smile. Susie’s last smile while alive was hours before slipping into unconsciousness before passing two days later, which is another testament to her staunch bravery and profound grace in the most difficult of circumstances.

Susie leaves the legacy of a life well-lived to the rest of us.

Susie is survived by her husband Randy Potts of Galveston; son Jason Potts and wife Melissa of Lucas; daughter Christy Grover and husband Paul of Richmond; brothers Bob Anderson of Bryan and Jim Anderson of Schertz; four beautiful grandchildren Avary, Harley, Allie, and Andy; and several very special aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Graveside service for family only will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a future time, with date and details to be determined and then published. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a consideration to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

June 19, 2020

The Community News