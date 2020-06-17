Randy Stogsdill

Randall Lynn Stogsdill passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Randy was born Aug. 11, 1960, in Fort Worth, to his loving parents, Elaine and Don Stogsdill. Randy graduated from Arlington Heights High School and attended UTA.

Randy worked in his family business, Teague Lumber Company. His grandfather, RJ Teague, started the company in 1944 and employed many family members through the years. Randy began his career at Teague Lumber right out of college and served their business faithfully until his passing. He loved Teague Lumber Company and the legacy his grandfather left for the family. His favorite things about the business were the employees and all his faithful customers.

Randy had many passions in life, but his most favorite adoration was people. Randy never met a stranger and told every person he met he loved them. When he said I love you, he truly meant it and you felt valued. Randy had a God-given ability to just love and accept people just as they are. He gave so much of his time to others and was the greatest encourager to so many.

Randy’s life was spent living out his faith with his wife Sondie and their two daughters, Bailey and Taylor. They all pursued God’s purpose and each other’s passions together.

Randy adored children and held a special place in his heart for the fatherless. He and his wife had a passion for supporting orphan children and specifically the children of B Loved Ethiopia.

Randy was the one and only son to Don and Elaine Stogsdill. He adored his parents deeply and was the most loving son. There was never a day to pass that he didn’t tell them he loved them.

Randy has left an amazing legacy of faith, hope and love. He will be deeply missed, and his family will continue his legacy for all the days of their life.

Randy would want everyone to celebrate his life and his arrival in Heaven with Jesus. He would want you all to know Jesus and to show His true unconditional love to all mankind.

Survivors include his wife, Sondie Stogsdill; Daughters, Taylor and Bailey Stogsdill; Parents, Don and Elaine Stogsdill; RJ Teague Family, Stogsdill Family, and all those who loved him dearly.

A celebration of life was held on June 15.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please donate to B Loved Ethiopia – https://bloved.org/donate

The Community News

June 19, 2020