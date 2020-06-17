Powell A. Johnson, Jr.

Powell A Johnson, Jr. passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Willow Park.

Powell was born in Petersburg, Texas, on July 30, 1936, the third child of Powell A. Johnson and Beatrice Scarborough Johnson. When he was thirteen, the family moved to Lubbock, where he graduated from Lubbock High School in 1954. Powell was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958 and retired in 1978 as a Major of Infantry. The highlights of his career were training and serving with Airborne, Ranger, and Special Forces units. Powell served three tours in the Republic of Vietnam and was also a Special Forces Team Commander in the 8th Special Forces Group in Panama and conducted a Military Training Team to the Dominican Republic. After active duty, Powell continued to serve his country as a Test and Evaluation officer in combat developments.

Powell married the love of his life, Betty Louise Mayne, on March 18, 1957. Together they raised two children; Kimberly Johnson Fish and Powell A. Johnson III (Jay). They have been blessed with four grandchildren, Michael Fish, Laura Fish, Audrey Johnson, and Powell A. Johnson, IV.

Powell and Betty both accepted Jesus Christ as Savior, October 30, 1977, and their lives were forever changed. A passionate solider for the Lord, Powell surrendered to preach in 1980, and has served in a variety of roles from associate pastor, Sunday school superintendent, deacon, teacher, and missionary in the Dominican Republic. Powell and Betty moved to Weatherford in 2000, and became active members of Victory Baptist Church. A dear calling to Powell was his commitment to discipleship, Barnabas Impact Ministries, Bible teaching, and sharing the power of daily Bible reading. Powell has also served as missions director at Victory Baptist Church.

Of Powell’s many accolades, awards, recognitions, and certificates, none meant more to him than the lives he’s invested in through his military service, Christian service, and lifelong friendships.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Johnson; children, Kimberly and Mel Fish, Cathryn and Powell A. Johnson, III; and four grandchildren, Michael Fish, Laura Fish, Audrey Johnson, and Powell A. Johnson, IV.

The service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Victory Baptist Church in Weatherford. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave. in Weatherford.

Private Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery

Memorials: The Johnson family requests that any gifts in memory of Powell A. Johnson, Jr. be given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or a donation to Victory Baptist Academy in Powell’s memory. Please note the name of the scholarship on your gift, whether given online or through the mail.

The Community News

June 19, 2020