On June 4, Parker County Judge Pat Deen submitted an attestation form to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) confirming the county’s active case counts.

DSHS has determined that Parker County has met the threshold of 10 of fewer COVID-19 cases. On June 12, 2020, the county may proceed to expand opening any business authorized to open at 50 percent occupancy, to open up to 75 percent occupancy, consistent with the GA-26 and DSHS’ minimum health protocols.