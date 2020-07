The Office of the Governor and University of Texas Head Football Coach Tom Herman on June 29 released a new public service announcement (PSA) titled, “The Power of Teamwork.” In the PSA, Herman urges Texans to work together as a team to stop COVID-19 by washing their hands regularly, social distancing, wearing a mask, and staying home when possible.

The video is available for download at this link and can also be viewed on YouTube.

