Daughters of the Confederacy request relocation of monument

From the Parker County Judge’s Office

The United Daughters of the Confederacy have allowed Parker County to display the Confederate Soldier Monument on the Parker County Courthouse lawn for the past 100 years. To ensure the safety of this monument, the Daughters of the Confederacy have requested the statue to be returned and placed in a secured location to ensure its preservation.

In a letter sent to the Parker County Commissioners Court, the president of the United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter 2457 stated, “We, the members of the above chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, would like the monument of the Confederate soldier removed from the courthouse property to another location.”

The Parker County Commissioners Court will address this statement in their next regular Commissioners Court meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, June 22.