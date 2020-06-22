COVID exposure affects Willow Park City Hall

From the City of Willow Park

Last Monday, June 15, the spouse of a Willow Park City Hall staff member was made aware of exposure to COVID-19 at their workplace. The spouse was directed to self-isolate in quarantine for 14 days. On Friday, June 18, the spouse was tested for COVID-19. Today, the results of that test came back positive.

The City of Willow Park staff member was immediately sent home to quarantine and sterilization measures were put into place at city hall. The city hall employee is scheduled to be tested today with results pending later this week.

Court proceedings for Wednesday, June 24, have been canceled. Persons having business with the court will be contacted with rescheduling details. The City Council meeting for June 23 and the Board of Adjustment meeting for June 23 are also canceled.

The safety and well-being of our staff and visitors is our top priority, so the city hall facility will undergo intense sterilization on Friday, June 26. A tentative re-opening is scheduled for Monday, June 29, and early voting is planned to continue as scheduled in the city hall.

Stay tuned to the city website and Facebook page for updates.