Robert “Bob” Joe Corby of Aledo, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 62 on Monday, June 22.

Bob was born on December 20, 1957, to John William Corby Jr. and Hazel (Davis) Corby in Marlin, Texas.

He was raised in Bruceville-Eddy where he graduated high school in 1976 with the title valedictorian, most likely to succeed, and most athletic in his class of 15 students. He attended Texas A&M University where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1980. Soon thereafter, Bob took a job with the Corps of Engineers in Fort Worth, Texas, while also obtaining his Masters in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington.

During his time working for the corps, Bob met his wife of 35 years, Jennifer (Kor) Corby. Bob and Jennifer were married on June 30, 1984, in Fort Worth.

Bob later took a job with the National Weather Service, and after 35 years of Federal Service, he retired in 2015.

Bob and Jennifer moved to Aledo in 1992, where they raised two sons, Jeff and Aaron Corby. Bob had many hobbies, including: anything Texas A&M, wood-working, and fishing. However, Bob had an immense passion for two things, service to others and his family. Whether it was coaching a sports team, leading a mission trip group, or simply helping out a neighbor, Bob was always involved with the activities of his family and his church community at Aledo United Methodist Church.

Over the last two years, Bob was able to find his greatest passion in life with the births of his grandsons, Paxton and Connor. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, sibling, uncle and friend that anybody could ask for and he will be dearly missed.

Bob was predeceased by his father, John Corby, Jr., his Mother, Hazel Corby and his brother, John Corby, III. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, his son Jeff and wife, Erin, of Aledo, his son Aaron and wife, Kathleen, of Benbrook, and his two grandsons, Paxton (2) and Connor (1).

A funeral service will be held at Aledo United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the American Brain Tumor Association www.abta.org.

The Community News

July 3, 2020