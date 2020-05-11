Weatherford College students receiving CARES Act grants

Weatherford College is assisting students in accessing CARES Act funding from the federal government in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college has received $2.56 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to provide emergency grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the virus outbreak and to further assist the college in this challenging climate.

“Our Financial Aid Office is now actively distributing CARES Act grants in consultation with the U.S. Department of Education,” said Adam Finley, executive dean of student services. “Multiple offices have worked collaboratively to make this aid available, and our students are now seeing the benefit of these funds.”

Students who were enrolled in face-to-face courses as of March 13 are eligible to receive funding. Now that the Spring 2020 term is completed, students must also be enrolled in either Summer I or Summer II to receive CARES Act grants. Eligible applicants must also be U.S. citizens and high school graduates.

Grants of up to $1,000 are available to WC students who qualify and are usually sent via direct deposit to the student’s bank account. The funds are grants, not loans, and students are not expected to pay them back

Eligible students were sent an email with instructions to their WC email accounts. For more information and a list of Frequently Asked Questions, visit www.wc.edu/CARES.