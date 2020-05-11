Overture Home Care earns perfect score on state survey

Denise Helms, R.N., CEO of Overture Home Care, a Fort Worth, Texas-based home care service company, has announced that Overture earned a perfect score in the recent state survey of elder care providers conducted by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The state survey team considers many key categories while compiling their scores. Overture missed no marks and was found exemplary in every category. According to the company, these categories include areas of real concern for clients and their families such as:

infection control

emergency preparedness

administrative qualifications

policies and procedures adherence

personnel records management

verification of employment

coordination of service

caregiver training

awareness and respect for the rights of the elderly

“We are proud of our work providing senior home care, assistance and companionship to seniors and others in need in north Texas,” said Ms. Helms. “We are deeply grateful to our compassionate caregivers, as well as our dedicated case management and office team, whose combined steadfast work has earned Overture such state survey recognition. We are dedicated to both excellence in training and excellence in service.”

Denise and Rob Helms are residents of the Aledo area.

For more information, visit www.overturehomecare.com.