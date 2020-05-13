Nick Perez

Nicolas Perez, 56, of Jalisco, Mexico, passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family in Aledo on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Nicolas was born April 2, 1964, to Nicolas and Maria del Refugio Anguiano Perez. When he was 8-years-old he lost his mother and from there Nicolas had a hard childhood. He did not let those struggles stop him, and he continued to fight through for a better life.

He was a very independent and hardworking man who owned his own business, Nick’s Lawn Care Service, which allowed him to work outside doing things he enjoyed, such as gardening and landscaping. Nicolas was also very giving of his time and abilities; he was always lending his hand to whoever crossed his path. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family; he loved food and dining out as much as he could with family and friends. Nicolas was a very devoted father, husband, and great friend. He was also referred to as “Amistad” because of his humbleness, kind-heartedness, and his easy-going nature that allowed him to have a special connection with everyone.

Nicolas is survived by his wife, Maria Isabel Perez, and his children; Amanda Marie Perez, Lizeth Abigail Perez, Maria del Socorro Perez, Jose Nicolas Perez, Julio Cesar Perez, and three grandchildren: Andrew, Mila, and Aurora.

Rosary: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Galbreaith Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 I-20 Frontage Road in Willow Park

Funeral: 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 1802 Bethel Road in Weatherford; burial will follow at Annetta Cemetery.

The Community News

May 15, 2020